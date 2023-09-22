Watch: World Triathlon Series Grand Final - Men's Race - GB's Alex Yee in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Alex Yee Image caption: Alex Yee

World number one and Great Britain’s Alex Yee will be looking to go one better than the silver medal he claimed in last year’s series that was won by France’s Leo Bergere.

Beth Potter standing in second on the world rankings is also hoping to end the series on a high.

Both Potter and Yee won the Paris 2024 triathlon test event in August. It was Beth Potters first-ever win in an Olympic-distance race, with 25-year-old Yess finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.