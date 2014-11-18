As it happened: Wales team v New Zealand unveiled

BBC

Wales captain Sam Warburton says the disappointing display against Fiji will have "no bearing" on Saturday's match against the All Blacks.

"Mentally everyone will be a bit more switched on," he says.

"If anything the pressure's going to be off us... underdogs have always got a chance of winning - that's why sport is so great."

Warburton says Wales want one more win from their two remaining autumn Tests against New Zealand and South Africa, and plans of how to deal with the Haka have not been discussed yet.