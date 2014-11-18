As it happened: Wales team v New Zealand unveiled
Summary
- Jonathan Davies returns at centre for first Autumn Series appearance
- Leigh Halfpenny back from concussion as full-back
- Liam Williams named on the bench
- Richard Hibbard in at hooker after controversy over his appearance for Gloucester
- Gethin Jenkins & Bradley Davies both out through injury
- Wales aiming for first win against New Zealand since 1953
By Richard Williams and Tom Gerken
All times stated are UK
Ok, that's all from our live coverage for today - glad you could join us.
Keep watching bbc.co.uk/scrumv for all the news from the Wales and New Zealand camps as we build up to Saturday's big match.
There'll be another Scrum V live page like the one we published last Saturday when Wales beat Fiji
Hope to hear from you then!
More thoughts from twitter onSam Warburton's "hope" that Wales can win despite being "underdogs"...
Joe Williams tweets: There is "hope" they can beat New Zealand. Hope? Is that it?
Henry Swift tweets: Get stuck in, leave the "hope" to us fans.
Peter Tennant tweets: Not a lot of point going on the pitch with that attitude! A skipper should demand that we win every game.
Ross Harries
BBC Scrum V presenter
"I've been told to run hard!" - Jake Ball on his preferred tactics ahead of the All Blacks game.
The big twitter talking point at the moment is Liam Williams being dropped to the Wales bench...
Chas Black in Nottinghamshire tweets: It's a shame, he's a cracking player.
Andrew in Carmarthenshire tweets: Awful selection! Alex Cuthbert gets the call, Liam Williams is dropped, and Jamie Roberts is still there instead of Scott Williams.
Victoria Turner
BBC Wales Sport reporter
An update from the New Zealand media conference, as forward Kieran Read speaks about Wales' Taulupe Faletau:
"He is a player I will be looking out for... he has a strong presence," said Read.
That's all from us at the Wales media conference, but tune in toWales Today on BBC One Wales from 13:30 GMT for more coverage.
More from Warburton
"Despite the closeness of the results against England and Scotland I think [New Zealand] have played really well.
They're number one in the world for a reason - they're very good."
Wales captain Sam Warburton
"We are going to have to be brilliant this weekend to pull anything off."
But he adds: "There's always hope... This team really excites me...it's is one of the strongest 23s I have been involved with for a very long time."
Warren Gatland on selection:
"Goal-kicking was a factor in the decision to select Leigh Halfpenny at full-back" ahead of in-form Liam Williams.
More players released
Hooker Emyr Phillips is also released to the Scarlets, while Dan Baker and James King are available for the Ospreys' visit to Ulster.
Hallam Amos returns to the Dragons, who play Munster at Rodney Parade on Friday evening, while Bradley Davies returns to Wasps.
Victoria Turner
BBC Wales Sport reporter
It is not only news from the Wales camp today.
At their media conference, New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster says that the Wales team selection is 'what we expected'. We will have more as their media conference continues.
We're all poised for the media conference to begin.
Click the ►symbol above to play the video, which is due to be live at around 13:00 GMT.
Gwion Williams tweets: Liam Williams will bring more of an impact than Leigh Halfpenny would coming on from the bench, especially in later stages of the game.
Dot Davies is being kept busy outside the Vale of Glamorgan Hotel.
Wales captain Sam Warburton says the disappointing display against Fiji will have "no bearing" on Saturday's match against the All Blacks.
"Mentally everyone will be a bit more switched on," he says.
"If anything the pressure's going to be off us... underdogs have always got a chance of winning - that's why sport is so great."
Warburton says Wales want one more win from their two remaining autumn Tests against New Zealand and South Africa, and plans of how to deal with the Haka have not been discussed yet.
Just as predicted, the Wales stars have started to arrive at the hotel for lunch.
BBC Sport Wales' Dot Davies also manages to catch George North for a quick chat - perhaps she is asking the Welsh wing aboutthe Open University explanation of his 'force'?
Rob Westall
BBC Sport Wales
Preparations are being made for the Welsh media conference at 13:00 GMT, with the players expected to arrive at the hotel shortly for lunch.
Watch it all unfold live here.
Anthony Elward, a "Welshman at heart"in Aberdeen emails: We have a brilliant team and full of world class players, we need to stop the errors and be more clinical. Then we can beat the best, have a bit of belief in ourselves and get the job done.
Scarlets released from squad
Centre Scott Williams, fly-half Rhys Priestland and scrum-half Rhodri Williams have all been released from the Wales squad and so are available to play for the Scarlets against Glasgow in the Pro 12 at Parc y Scarlets on Friday evening.
Sean Holley
Scrum V rugby analyst
Tough call on Liam Williams but Warren Gatland has made tough calls before! Looking forward to see how we go on Saturday.
Warren Gatland is spoilt for choice in the back three.
North, Cuthbert and Halfpenny were all Lions Test players in 2013 and Halfpenny was man of the series in the 2-1 win over Australia.
Williams' form has been outstanding but it would have been a big call to drop a world-class goal-kicker like Halfpenny.
The other option to move Williams onto the wing in place of Alex Cuthbert would have been tough on the Blues player who has scored tries in Wales last four internationals and has a total of 14 in 28 appearances.
Watch this space for live video from Warren Gatland's media conference to discuss the team - it's due to begin at 13:00 GMT.
What questions would you ask the head coach?
Owain Wyn Rowlands tweets: James Hook is probably injury cover and won't come on unless Dan Biggar has to come off!
On Twitter, Ryan David says: "Very conservative selection and Liam Williams bit unlucky but Halfpenny been there, done that!"
Rob Westall
BBC Sport Wales
The Christmas decorations are already up here at the Welsh training base at the Vale Resort.
Can the "experienced" side named by head coach Warren Gatland give Welsh rugby fans an early festive treat - a first win over the All Blacks since 1953?
It's been a long time
The last time Wales beat New Zealand was in 1953. The same year Nikita Khrushchev was appointed leader of the Soviet Union following the death of Joseph Stalin. 1953 also saw the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ross Harries
BBC Scrum V presenter
Good to see the row with Richard Hibbard has been resolved, as the Lions hooker returns to the front row for Saturday.
Liam Williams may feel aggrieved, but in himself, James Hook and Justin Tipuric, Wales have some players capable of making a serious impact off the bench.
What do you think? Can this Wales side achieve a historic win against New Zealand?
Chris Rickards tweets: That's a solid unit there!! Now let's step it up some gears and let's take out the [All] Blacks #ScrumV
Ryan Jones (not the Wales forward, we assume) tweets: #ScrumV Think it's very harsh on Liam Williams! I would have started Leigh Halfpenny on the bench, he's hardly played this year! Pick the players in form.
Wales coach Warren Gatland:
"It's pretty much the same side that played against Australia and it's a boost to have a few players back from injury.
"We are expecting another clinical performance from the All Blacks. We need to match their intensity and aggression.
"The players are obviously excited about the opportunity. We have named an experienced team and we are really looking forward to it."
Wales coach Warren Gatland:
"It's one of the most experienced teams we have put out.
"A couple of decisions have been forced upon us. Gethin Jenkins has a hamstring strain, Bradley Davies hasn't trained for the first couple of days and Liam Williams had a bit of ankle knock at the weekend and it was a big call on him but he will start on the bench."
What do you think?
WALES TEAM TO PLAY NEW ZEALAND:
Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Jonathan Davies (Clermont Auvergne), Jamie Roberts (Racing Metro), George North (Northampton Saints), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Paul James (Bath), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Dan Lydiate (Unattached), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, CAPT), Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons).
Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Rhodri Jones (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Racing Metro), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Mike Phillips (Racing Metro), James Hook (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Scarlets).
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage as Warren Gatland announces his team to face New Zealand on Saturday at the Millennium Stadium