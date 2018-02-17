Women's Super G

Watch Winter Olympics replay: Women's Super G final

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    Well, that all worked out rather well, didn't it?

    A gold and two bronze medals for Great Britain on day eight in Pyeongchang.

    We'll be back tomorrow to see if there's more - keep an eye on the Winter Olympics homepage for all the reaction from today, and highlights will keep on playing at the top of this page.

    Until tomorrow.

  2. Post update

    More from skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold speaking to BBC Sport: "I love pressure, I enjoy it. It is a privilege. The second run yesterday I was just trying to get down so I could come out today.

    "I'm just so relieved that me and Laura are on the podium together. If women in sport are pushing the platform for success then it's a good thing for everybody."

    When asked what else there was to do in the sport? She replied: "I don't know. Now, I just want to take a nap!"

  3. 'I did myself proud'

    Skeleton

    Skeleton bronze medallist Laura Deas speaking to BBC Sport: "I just can't believe it's happening. It's like a dream. I thought it would be snatched away at the last minute. I'm so pleased for Lizzy [Yarnold] too.

    "It was a nice position to be in - chasing the pack going into today. I always knew consistency would win.

    "I almost couldn't feel my legs because I was so nervous. I didn't think I'd done enough. The further Janine Flock came down the track, I thought 'oh, maybe'.

    "I think I have done myself proud. I always knew four consistent runs would put me in a strong position so I just wanted to do that from the start."

    Copyright: BBC
  4. Post update

    Great Britain's women curlers are currently joint-fourth in their round-robin group.

    The top four advance to the semi-finals. There's still four matches remaining for the Brits.

  5. 'It is so hard!'

    Skeleton: Women's final - reaction

    Alex Coomber

    Olympic bronze medalist skeleton racer on BBC TV

    No other female has tried to retain this title and one of the reasons is because it is so hard! To have the mental grit to come back and say, 'I don't care about all that, I am going to come back and show you what I can do.'

  6. 'Dared to dream'

    Skeleton

    Skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm overwhelmed and exhausted. I don't really know how it happened.

    "After the first run I wasn't sure whether I was going to be able to finish the race because my chest infection was so bad I was struggling to breathe and I got here only with the help of my team.

    "My physio just gave me a talking to before run two (on Saturday) and reminded me that I can do it and we can do it together.

    "I guess four years ago, three years ago, the whole team all dared to dream that this was possible and I just went with all them and we managed it."

    Copyright: BBC
  7. Will Yarnold retire now?

    Skeleton: Women's final

    Alex Coomber

    Olympic bronze medalist skeleton racer on BBC TV

    What does she do? I'm sure if Lizzy Yarnold decides she's achieved everything she can, she will find something else to do and succeed at that.

    Of all the runs, that last one was her best. She just went out and did her stuff.

  8. What a moment for Great Britain!

    Yarnold and Deas win skeleton medals

    Nick Hope

    BBC Sport in Pyeongchang

    It is near unbelievable what has been achieved by the British sliders today!

    Yarnold has been so far off her best for the last two years that it looked as though we would never see her dominate a World Cup event, let alone an Olympics.

    Her turnaround in form has been STUNNING!

    Deas too worked so hard for this medal. The look on her face before the final Janine Flock set off said it all - she thought she had lost it and was resigned to fourth.

    What a moment for the sport and Great Britain.

    The nation’s best-ever day at a Winter Olympics with three medals and the first time GB have ever had two athletes share a podium at a Winter Olympics.

  9. Post update

    Love this.

    Copyright: PA
  10. Gold Medal - Kamil Stoch

    Ski jumping

    There's been a gold for Poland - Kamil Stoch's final jump of 136.5 meters was enough to see him retain his Olympic title.

    Germany's Andreas Wellinger, who won normal hill gold last week, settled for silver, while Norway's Robert Johansson claimed bronze.

    Poland's Kamil Stoch
    Copyright: EPA
  11. OAR win

    OAR 4-0 USA

    Caroline Chapman

    BBC Sport in Pyeongchang

    It's all over at the Gangneung ice hockey arena. The OAR earn a 4-0 win over the USA.

    The non-Russian Russians top their group going into the play-off qualifications with two wins from three matches.

  12. 'It's the stuff of dreams'

    Gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold, speaking to BBC Sport: “It means so much to me.

    “At times over the last four years it’s been so hard and I’ve doubted myself and wondered whether I could get back to where I wanted to be but the team never lost faith and that’s why I’m back here today on the podium.

    “Honestly after the last few years the aim was to get here to the Olympics, I wasn’t thinking about the medals - but to achieve that is the stuff of dreams, as is sharing the podium with Laura who’s been amazing.”

  13. Post update

    Here's how GB's total Winter Olympics tally looks at the minute.

    Copyright: BBC
  14. Post update

    ... and finally the Brits claimed two medals at the same time, as Lizzy Yarnold won gold and Laura Deas took skeleton bronze.

  15. Post update

    ... then along came Izzy Atkin in the women's slopestyle...

  16. Post update

    British medal number one came on Friday, thanks to Dom Parsons in the skeleton...

  17. Post update

    Winners are grinners.

    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Get Involved

    #bbcolympics

    Lee Fergusson: What a fantastic day for Team GB! Three medals! It really is a Super Saturday.

    Noname: A fantastic medal haul for our skeleton team. Gold for Lizzie and Bronze for Laura. Your performance has been inspirational and you should both be really proud of your achievements. An awesome result.

  20. At the hockey arena

    Ice Hockey

    Caroline Chapman

    BBC Sport in Pyeongchang

    Still in play at the ice hockey! And the OAR are battering the USA.

    Nickolai Prokhorkin and Ilya Kovalchuk have both scored twice to give the sort-of Russians a 4-0 lead.

    We're into the third period.

