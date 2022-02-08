Winter Olympics: Six medals to be won on day five - watch & follow text

Malta's Jenise Spiteri is the next to have a painful time in the snowboard halfpipe qualification.

She's still able to smile though and looks just delighted to be taking part at the Winter Olympics. There's not too much snow in Malta!

And she's done incredibly well to just be here as a quick look at her athlete profile page shows she's no stranger to injuries - having twice torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

She used to represent USA, but began representing Malta in 2015. Not only is she is the first snowboarder from Malta competing at any Winter Games, but also the only Maltese athlete at Beijing 2022 and was Malta's flagbearer at the opening ceremony.