Winter Olympics: Six medals to be won on day five - watch & follow text

It was another gold for Matthias Mayer - who was king of the slopes again - the third Games in a row where he has won a gold medal after super-G success four years ago and downhill gold eight years ago.
It was also his second medal in two days after picking up a downhill bronze on Monday.
Out of control
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
Ed Leigh
Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV
Not grabbing your board is very much a signal to the judges that you are not 100% in control.
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
Malta's Jenise Spiteri is the next to have a painful time in the snowboard halfpipe qualification.
She's still able to smile though and looks just delighted to be taking part at the Winter Olympics. There's not too much snow in Malta!
And she's done incredibly well to just be here as a quick look at her athlete profile page shows she's no stranger to injuries - having twice torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
She used to represent USA, but began representing Malta in 2015. Not only is she is the first snowboarder from Malta competing at any Winter Games, but also the only Maltese athlete at Beijing 2022 and was Malta's flagbearer at the opening ceremony.
Watch: Cross country skiing golds for Sweden and Norway
One of those golds for Sweden yesterday came from Jonna Sundling as she sped to gold in the women's cross country sprint, on her Winter Olympic debut
While there was success for Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo - the King of Sprint - in the men's event.
How it stands
Still no Great Britain on the medal table. Sweden, with four golds, lead the way.
I think this pipe is a little bit longer than what they are used to.
A few getting in a sneaky extra hit.
Snowing!
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou
Would you believe it? It’s snowing! Actual, real snow.
Alpine skiing - women’s slalom
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport in Yanqing
It’s all artificial snow in Yanqing, where the alpine skiing events are taking place, including the women’s slalom that starts in a couple of hours.
Driving through the area you’d never think there were ski slopes around here but then suddenly you see a couple of wisps of white among the brown mountains…
Ouch!
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
A reminder of just how difficult this event is, we've had eight competitors, and three have ended up in a heap on the snow - China's Liu Jiayu and Wu Shaotong and South Korea's Lee Na Yoon.
They've all got one last chance to get a score on the board - to go with their cuts and bruises as well.
Six gold medals to be won today
Alpine skiing - women's slalom
Freestyle skiing - men's freeski big air
Luge - doubles
Nordic combined - individual Gundersen normal hill/10km
Short track speed skating - men's 1500m
Snowboard - women's snowboard cross
'Looks immaculate'
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
Tim Warwood
Reporter on BBC TV
There has been massive debate about the snow - they mixed artificial snow with crushed ice.
I am really hoping we don't see a repeat of the falls, but on the evidence in training, the pipe looks immaculate.
We have 22 competitors in the snowboard halfpipe qualification and they all get two chances to show off their skills.
The 12 that have the best score will advance to the final, which will take place early on Thursday morning.
'Made that look so easy'
Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification
Ed Leigh
Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV
Two runs, best run counts and it is very difficult to look past Chloe Kim.
It's a ridiculously technical run, but she has made that look so easy.
She might have put that out of reach for every one in qualifying.
Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification
Reigning Olympic champion Chloe Kim is the second woman out there in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification - and it's full of tricks and the judges love it too, giving it a score of 87.75. Marker put down.
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou
All British eyes will be looking towards Charlotte Bankes in the snowboard cross a little later on, but there's also the small matter of snowboard halfpipe qualification today too.
Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White will drop in for the first time at these Games, which he has already said will be his last competition before he retires.
In the women's event, fellow American Chloe Kim will mount her title defence from Pyeongchang four years ago.
First up for us live today is the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification - with the first run starting now, before the second one begins at 02:21.
'More medal opportunities'
Some times to look for to see when the Team GB entrants will be in action.
- Alpine skiing - women's slalom
- Freestyle skiing - men's freeski big air
- Luge - doubles
- Nordic combined - individual Gundersen normal hill/10km
- Short track speed skating - men's 1500m
- Snowboard - women's snowboard cross
Watch: Mayer rules in the men's Super-G
Snowboard halfpipe qualification
Ed Leigh
Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV
Six gold medals to be won today
'More medal opportunities'
Some times to look for to see when the Team GB entrants will be in action.
'A corker of a morning'
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou
Good morning from the mountains of Zhangjiakou!
I've just arrived at the Genting Snow Park for a big day of snowboarding ahead, and what a corker of a morning it is too.
Snow joke
Will it actually snow at the Winter Olympics? Here's the latest forecast from our colleagues at BBC Weather.