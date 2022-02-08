Alex Tilley, Team GB women's slalom
Winter Olympics: Six medals to be won on day five - watch & follow text

Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide; Results; Medals

Live Reporting

Michael Emons and Ros Satar

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: Mayer rules in the men's Super-G

    Winter Olympics: 'What a finish': Matthias Mayer wins the Men's super-G for Austria

    It was another gold for Matthias Mayer - who was king of the slopes again - the third Games in a row where he has won a gold medal after super-G success four years ago and downhill gold eight years ago.

    It was also his second medal in two days after picking up a downhill bronze on Monday.

  2. Out of control

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Ed Leigh

    Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV

    Not grabbing your board is very much a signal to the judges that you are not 100% in control.

  3. Post update

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Malta's Jenise Spiteri is the next to have a painful time in the snowboard halfpipe qualification.

    She's still able to smile though and looks just delighted to be taking part at the Winter Olympics. There's not too much snow in Malta!

    And she's done incredibly well to just be here as a quick look at her athlete profile page shows she's no stranger to injuries - having twice torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

    She used to represent USA, but began representing Malta in 2015. Not only is she is the first snowboarder from Malta competing at any Winter Games, but also the only Maltese athlete at Beijing 2022 and was Malta's flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

  4. Watch: Cross country skiing golds for Sweden and Norway

    Jonna Sundling wins cross-country skiing gold for Sweden

    One of those golds for Sweden yesterday came from Jonna Sundling as she sped to gold in the women's cross country sprint, on her Winter Olympic debut

    Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo claims gold in Men's cross-country sprint

    While there was success for Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo - the King of Sprint - in the men's event.

  5. How it stands

    Still no Great Britain on the medal table. Sweden, with four golds, lead the way.

    Medal table
  7. Post update

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Ed Leigh

    Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV

    I think this pipe is a little bit longer than what they are used to.

    A few getting in a sneaky extra hit.

  8. Snowing!

    Katie Falkingham

    BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

    Would you believe it? It’s snowing! Actual, real snow.

  9. Post update

    Alpine skiing - women’s slalom

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Yanqing

    It’s all artificial snow in Yanqing, where the alpine skiing events are taking place, including the women’s slalom that starts in a couple of hours.

    Driving through the area you’d never think there were ski slopes around here but then suddenly you see a couple of wisps of white among the brown mountains…

    Qanqing
  10. Ouch!

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    A reminder of just how difficult this event is, we've had eight competitors, and three have ended up in a heap on the snow - China's Liu Jiayu and Wu Shaotong and South Korea's Lee Na Yoon.

    They've all got one last chance to get a score on the board - to go with their cuts and bruises as well.

  11. Six gold medals to be won today

    • Alpine skiing - women's slalom
    • Freestyle skiing - men's freeski big air
    • Luge - doubles
    • Nordic combined - individual Gundersen normal hill/10km
    • Short track speed skating - men's 1500m
    • Snowboard - women's snowboard cross
  12. 'Looks immaculate'

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Tim Warwood

    Reporter on BBC TV

    There has been massive debate about the snow - they mixed artificial snow with crushed ice.

    I am really hoping we don't see a repeat of the falls, but on the evidence in training, the pipe looks immaculate.

  13. Post update

    We have 22 competitors in the snowboard halfpipe qualification and they all get two chances to show off their skills.

    The 12 that have the best score will advance to the final, which will take place early on Thursday morning.

  14. 'Made that look so easy'

    Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Ed Leigh

    Snowboarding commentator on BBC TV

    Two runs, best run counts and it is very difficult to look past Chloe Kim.

    It's a ridiculously technical run, but she has made that look so easy.

    She might have put that out of reach for every one in qualifying.

  15. Post update

    Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Reigning Olympic champion Chloe Kim is the second woman out there in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification - and it's full of tricks and the judges love it too, giving it a score of 87.75. Marker put down.

  16. Post update

    Snowboard halfpipe qualification

    Katie Falkingham

    BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

    All British eyes will be looking towards Charlotte Bankes in the snowboard cross a little later on, but there's also the small matter of snowboard halfpipe qualification today too.

    Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White will drop in for the first time at these Games, which he has already said will be his last competition before he retires.

    In the women's event, fellow American Chloe Kim will mount her title defence from Pyeongchang four years ago.

    Halfpipe
  17. Post update

    First up for us live today is the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification - with the first run starting now, before the second one begins at 02:21.

  19. 'A corker of a morning'

    Katie Falkingham

    BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

    Good morning from the mountains of Zhangjiakou!

    I've just arrived at the Genting Snow Park for a big day of snowboarding ahead, and what a corker of a morning it is too.

    Sunrise
  20. Snow joke

    Will it actually snow at the Winter Olympics? Here's the latest forecast from our colleagues at BBC Weather.

