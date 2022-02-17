Russian Kamila Valieva during free programme

Winter Olympics - Tearful Valieva finishes fourth in figure skating final

Watch GB v USA in the men's curling semi-final

Live Reporting

Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. 'A shake of the head from Shuster'

    Men's curling - USA 4-5 Great Britain

    Steve Cram

    Curling commentator on BBC TV

    That's another poor shot, that's two in a row from Chris Plys. They need to score, and score well in this end.

    A shake of the head from John Shuster and that is the first time I have seen him look non-plussed in this match.

  2. USA face up to to trouble

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (ninth end)

    Thomas Duncan

    BBC Scotland in Beijing

    The Americans are suddenly a lot quieter. They're in a spot of bother here, but John Shuster often gets them out of sticky situations.

  3. Time-out for Great Britain

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after eight ends)

    USA skip John Shuster seems to have have no internal monologue.

    Every thought process about the possible plays for his team is vocalised. I am not sure if it is for the benefit of his team or himself.

    Chris Plys has had a couple of ropey stones for the United States. The door is ajar for Great Britain.

    Bruce Mouat calls for a time-out and coach Murdoch comes down to the ice to advise over what Great Britain can do...

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcolympics

    Laura Alice: The fact that the BBC Olympics commentators are literally in tears about this Figure Skating final says it all. 15-year-old child.

  5. 'She should not have been allowed to compete'

    Figure skater Polina Edmunds, who represented the United States at Sochi 2014, says that a suspension for Kamila Valieva would have saved her a intolerable situation.

  6. Valieva leaves the ice

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Beijing

    Valieva has her hands on her hips as she leaves the ice, while a section of the crowd with ROC flags shouts "well done" in Russian.

  7. Post update

    Men's curling - USA 4-5 Great Britain

    Steve Cram

    Curling commentator on BBC TV

    Don't go anywhere - this is all going to explode sometime soon.

  8. 'Tense'

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after eight ends)

    Thomas Duncan

    BBC Scotland in Beijing

    Curling
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Oh boy, it's tense.

    Another blank means GB will have the hammer in the last end as it stands. But the US could opt to try and blank the end again.

    It could prove pivotal either way.

    It's still 3-3 in the other match between Sweden and Canada, too.

  9. GB and US blank the eighth end

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after eight ends)

    This has got very tactical.

    John Shuster opts to blank the eighth end and keep the hammer rather than take a one and give Great Britain last-stone advantage.

    It is all boiling up into a humdinging ending.

  10. Silver medal - Alexandra Trusova (ROC)

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Alexandra Trusova of the Russian Olympic Committee finishes with silver. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto takes the bronze.

    One of the most uncomfortable, unpleasant periods of sport you will see.

  11. Post update

    Figure skating - Women's free skate

    Kat Downes

    Commentator on BBC TV

    Valieva
    Copyright: Getty Images

    She looks utterly distraught.

    There is something of a stunned silence in the area.

  12. Gold medal - Anna Shcherbakova (ROC)

    Figure skating women's free skate

    This is uncomfortable viewing for all around. The climax of an Olympic event should not feel like this.

    There are glum faces in the winners' area.

    Valieva's team-mate Anna Shcherbakova wins. There will be a medal ceremony tonight after all.

  13. Post update

    Figure skating - Women's free skate

    Robin Cousins

    Olympic gold medallist figure skater on BBC TV

    Slightly speechless - for all the wrong reasons.

  14. BreakingValieva finishes in fourth

    Valieva
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Kamila Valieva looks distraught as she waits for the judges' scores. Her coach has an arm around her.

    She finishes in fourth after a string of mistakes.

    Stunned silence in the area.

  15. Post update

    Figure skating - Women's free skate

    Kat Downes

    Commentator on BBC TV

    You can't help but feel that she shouldn't be out there at all, not least of which for the failed drug test reasons. But she is a 15 year old child.

  16. Post update

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Beijing

    Gasps as Valieva makes mistakes on four jumps ... she has never done that in this routine before. The applause is sympathetic more than anything else.

  17. Tearful Valieva ends routine

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Valieva breaks into tears seconds after her routine ends.

    That will not be good enough to top the standings. A horrible few days for sport ends with more tears.

  18. Post update

    Figure skating - Women's free skate

    Kat Downes

    Commentator on BBC TV

    This is getting difficult to watch

  19. Post update

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Robin Cousins

    Olympic gold medallist figure skater on BBC TV

    Gone and down - that's it gone.

  20. US and GB blank seventh end

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after seven ends)

    Bruce Mouat shakes his head ruefullly. The Great Britain skip has left his last stone just in sight of his United States counterpart John Shuster.

    Shuster clears it out and we have another blanked end.

