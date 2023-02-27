Watch: Freestyle Ski & Snowboarding World Champs 2023 - Freeski Slopestyle Finals

Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!

Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.

As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

Snow sport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.

What is skiing?

You fix on a pair of skis to your feet, whilst wearing special boots, and glide down a slope. Many people in the United Kingdom learn the basics of alpine skiing on dry ski slopes or at indoor snow centres, which offer lessons and equipment rental.

Is it for me?

There are beginners classes all over the country, and you can pick up the basics quickly. So if you like the cold, the rush of speed and adrenaline then give it a go.

What to expect when I get there?

Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three.

Skiing is open to all and anyone with a disability can compete.Disability Snow sport UK has loads of advice about getting involved. They offer lessons, recreational adaptive skiing with local groups and a race league which is open to people with or without a disability.