Watch: Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Freeski Slopestyle finals
Summary
- 17:50-20:40 GMT - Freeski Slopestyle finals
- GB's Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin could be involved in finals
- 01:50-03:45 - Freestyle Aerials finals
- Ashley Caldwell & Jonathon Lillis look to defend their titles
- Use play icon to watch coverage
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships?
The Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships take place in the resorts of Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude Mountain in Utah, United States from 1-10 February.
Over 1,300 athletes from 36 nations will compete in 25 World Championship medal events.
Athletes will compete in both skiing and snowboarding events ranging from the Parallel Giant Slalom to the Snowboard halfpipe finals.
GB interest
The squad includes two reigning World Championship medallists, a reigning Junior World Champion, four World Cup winners, two X-Games medallists, an Olympic medallist, six Olympians and four sets of siblings.
Great Britain will be represented by 2018 Winter Olympics bronze medallist Izzy Atkin in Utah, along with Charlotte Bankes, Katie Summerhayes, Rowan Cheshire and James Woods.
Snowboarding Big Air Winter Olympics bronze medallist Billy Morgan will not be competing.
Who is in the GB squad?
Snowboard Cross - Charlotte Bankes
Ski Big Air - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin
Ski Cross - Ollie Davies; Emma Peters, Emily Sarsfield
Snowboard Big Air - Rowan Coultas, Matt McCormick
Ski Slopestyle - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin
Dual Moguls & Moguls - Thomas Gerken Schofield, Will Feneley, Max Willis, Wil Willis; Makayla Gerken Schofield
BBC TV coverage
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
How can I watch live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, plus the Alpine Ski World Championships? Watch across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
On Wednesday, 6 February
At 01:50-04:00, Snowboard Big Air final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:40, Freeskiing Slopestyle final, BBC Red Button
On Thursday, 7 February
At 01:50-03:45, Freestyle Aerials final, BBC Red Button
On Friday, 8 February
At 01:50-03:50 - Freestyle Team Aerials final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:10, Snowboard Halfpipe final, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 9 February
At 01:50-04:00, Freestyle Moguls final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:25, Freeskiing Halfpipe final, Connected TV and online (repeated 21:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)
On Sunday, 10 February
At 01:50-03:45, Freestyle Dual Moguls final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:40, Snowboard Slopestyle final, BBC Red Button
You can also keep up to date with what's happening in the world of snowsport by watching Ski Sunday on BBC Two.
