Jonathon Lillis

Watch: Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Freestyle Team Aerials finals

BBC TV coverage

  1. 01:50-03:50 - Freestyle Team Aerials Final
  2. Use play icon to watch coverage

  1. What are the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships?

    Snowboard halfpipe
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships take place in the resorts of Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude Mountain in Utah, United States from 1-10 February.

    Over 1,300 athletes from 36 nations will compete in 25 World Championship medal events.

    Athletes will compete in both skiing and snowboarding events ranging from the Parallel Giant Slalom to the Snowboard halfpipe finals.

  2. GB squad

    Izzy Atkin
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The squad includes two reigning World Championship medallists, a reigning Junior World Champion, four World Cup winners, two X-Games medallists, an Olympic medallist, six Olympians and four sets of siblings.

    Great Britain will be represented by 2018 Winter Olympics bronze medallist Izzy Atkin in Utah, along with Charlotte Bankes, Katie Summerhayes, Rowan Cheshire and James Woods.

    Snowboarding Big Air Winter Olympics bronze medallist Billy Morgan will not be competing.

    Who is in the GB squad?

    Snowboard Cross - Charlotte Bankes

    Ski Big Air - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin

    Ski Cross - Ollie Davies; Emma Peters, Emily Sarsfield

    Snowboard Big Air - Rowan Coultas, Matt McCormick

    Ski Slopestyle - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin

    Dual Moguls & Moguls - Thomas Gerken Schofield, Will Feneley, Max Willis, Wil Willis; Makayla Gerken Schofield

    Ski Halfpipe - Sam Ward; Zoe Atkin

    Snowboard Slopestyle - Rowan Coultas, Matt McCormick, Jamie Nicholls

  3. BBC TV coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

    How can I watch live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, plus the Alpine Ski World Championships? Watch across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

    On Friday, 8 February

    At 01:50-03:50 - Freestyle Team Aerials final, BBC Red Button

    At 17:50-20:10, Snowboard Halfpipe final, BBC Red Button

    On Saturday, 9 February

    At 01:50-04:00, Freestyle Moguls final, BBC Red Button

    At 17:50-20:25, Freeskiing Halfpipe final, Connected TV and online (repeated 21:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)

    On Sunday, 10 February

    At 01:50-03:45, Freestyle Dual Moguls final, BBC Red Button

    At 17:50-20:40, Snowboard Slopestyle final, BBC Red Button

    You can also keep up to date with what's happening in the world of snow sport by watching Ski Sunday on BBC Two.

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into Skiing

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    • Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.
    • Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
    • As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

    Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes.

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career
