Austria's Stephanie Venier

Watch: Alpine Ski World Championships - Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

BBC TV coverage

  09:45-11:10 - Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill
  15:00-16:35 - Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom
  1. BBC TV coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

    How can I watch live coverage of the Alpine Ski World Championships on the BBC?

    On Friday, 8 February

    At 09:45-11:10, Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button

    At 15:00-16:35, Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom, BBC Red Button

    On Saturday, 9 February

    At 11:15-13:40, Men's Downhill, BBC Red Button

    On Sunday, 10 February

    At 11:15-13:15, Women's Downhill, BBC Red Button

    On Monday, 11 February

    At 09:45-12:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button

    At 13:15-15:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Slalom, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:30-18:15, BBC Red Button)

    On Thursday, 14 February

    At 13:00-15:05, Women's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online

    At 16:30-18:45, Women's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button

    On Friday, 15 February

    At 13:00-15:05, Men's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online

    At 16:30-18:45, Men's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button

    On Saturday, 16 February

    At 09:45-11:45, Women's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button

    At 13:15-15:20, Women's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated, 23:30-01:35, BBC Red Button)

    On Sunday, 17 February

    At 09:45-11:50, Men's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button

    At 13:15-15:40, Men's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:00-18:25, BBC Red Button)

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into Skiing

    • Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.
    • Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
    • As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

    Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes.

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career
