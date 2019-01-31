Watch: Alpine Ski World Championships - Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

How can I watch live coverage of the Alpine Ski World\nChampionships on the BBC On Friday, 8 February At 09:45-11:10, Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button At 15:00-16:35, Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom, BBC Red Button On Saturday, 9 February At 11:15-13:40, Men's Downhill, BBC Red Button On Sunday, 10 February At 11:15-13:15, Women's Downhill, BBC Red Button On Monday, 11 February At 09:45-12:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button At 13:15-15:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Slalom, Connected TV and online\n(repeated 16:30-18:15, BBC Red Button) On Thursday, 14 February At 13:00-15:05, Women's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and\nonline At 16:30-18:45, Women's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button On Friday, 15 February At 13:00-15:05, Men's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online At 16:30-18:45, Men's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button On Saturday, 16 February At 09:45-11:45, Women's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button At 13:15-15:20, Women's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online\n(repeated, 23:30-01:35, BBC Red Button) On Sunday, 17 February At 09:45-11:50, Men's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button At 13:15-15:40, Men's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online\n(repeated 16:00-18:25, BBC Red Button)
How can I watch live coverage of the Alpine Ski World Championships on the BBC?
On Friday, 8 February
At 09:45-11:10, Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button
At 15:00-16:35, Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 9 February
At 11:15-13:40, Men's Downhill, BBC Red Button
On Sunday, 10 February
At 11:15-13:15, Women's Downhill, BBC Red Button
On Monday, 11 February
At 09:45-12:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Slalom, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:30-18:15, BBC Red Button)
On Thursday, 14 February
At 13:00-15:05, Women's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online
At 16:30-18:45, Women's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button
On Friday, 15 February
At 13:00-15:05, Men's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online
At 16:30-18:45, Men's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 16 February
At 09:45-11:45, Women's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:20, Women's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated, 23:30-01:35, BBC Red Button)
On Sunday, 17 February
At 09:45-11:50, Men's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:40, Men's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:00-18:25, BBC Red Button)
