Watch: Alpine Ski World Championships - Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

How can I watch live coverage of the Alpine Ski World Championships on the BBC?

On Friday, 8 February

At 09:45-11:10, Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button

At 15:00-16:35, Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom, BBC Red Button

On Saturday, 9 February

At 11:15-13:40, Men's Downhill, BBC Red Button

On Sunday, 10 February

At 11:15-13:15, Women's Downhill, BBC Red Button

On Monday, 11 February

At 09:45-12:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button

At 13:15-15:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Slalom, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:30-18:15, BBC Red Button)

On Thursday, 14 February

At 13:00-15:05, Women's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online

At 16:30-18:45, Women's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button

On Friday, 15 February

At 13:00-15:05, Men's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online

At 16:30-18:45, Men's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button

On Saturday, 16 February

At 09:45-11:45, Women's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button

At 13:15-15:20, Women's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated, 23:30-01:35, BBC Red Button)

On Sunday, 17 February

At 09:45-11:50, Men's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button

At 13:15-15:40, Men's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online (repeated 16:00-18:25, BBC Red Button)