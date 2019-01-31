Watch: Alpine Ski World Championships - Men's Super G

The Alpine Ski World Championships
in Are, Sweden begin on Monday, 4 February and run until Sunday, 17 February.
World champions will be crowned in Slalom,
Giant Slalom, Super G, Downhill, Team Event and Alpine Combined. Athletes from
a total of 74 countries are set to compete at the biennial
event.
GB interest
World Cup silver medallist Dave Ryding will lead the alpine racers, with Laurie Taylor,
Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley also aiming for success.
The squad head to Sweden
attempting to win Britain’s first Alpine World Championships medal in 83 years.
Who is in the GB squad?
Men’s Super G - Jack GowerMen’s Downhill - Jack GowerMen’s Alpine Combined - Jack GowerAlpine Team Event - Dave Ryding, Laurie TaylorLadies’ Giant Slalom - Alex TilleyMen’s Giant Slalom - Laurie Taylor, Charlie Raposo, Jack GowerLadies’ Slalom - Alex Tilley, Charlie GuestMen’s Slalom - Dave Ryding, Laurie Taylor, Billy Major, Zak Vinter
BBC TV coverage
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
How can I watch live coverage of the Alpine Ski World
Championships on the BBC?
On Wednesday, 6 February
At 11:15-13:50, Men's Super G, BBC Red Button
On Friday, 8 February
At 09:45-11:10, Women's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button
At 15:00-16:35, Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 9 February
At 11:15-13:40, Men's Downhill, BBC Red Button
On Sunday, 10 February
At 11:15-13:15, Women's Downhill, BBC Red Button
On Monday, 11 February
At 09:45-12:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Downhill, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:00, Men's Alpine Combined - Slalom, Connected TV and online
(repeated 16:30-18:15, BBC Red Button)
On Thursday, 14 February
At 13:00-15:05, Women's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and
online
At 16:30-18:45, Women's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button
On Friday, 15 February
At 13:00-15:05, Men's Giant Slalom - first run, Connected TV and online
At 16:30-18:45, Men's Giant Slalom - second run, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 16 February
At 09:45-11:45, Women's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:20, Women's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online
(repeated, 23:30-01:35, BBC Red Button)
On Sunday, 17 February
At 09:45-11:50, Men's Slalom - first run, BBC Red Button
At 13:15-15:40, Men's Slalom - second run, Connected TV and online
(repeated 16:00-18:25, BBC Red Button)
Get Inspired: How to get into Skiing
Skiing
is a great workout - you can burn up to 500
calories an hour.
Your
knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As
you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves
your balance and builds
your stomach and leg muscles.
