Watch: Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Snowboard Halfpipe finals

The Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships take place in the resorts of Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude Mountain in Utah, United States from 1-10 February.

Over 1,300 athletes from 36 nations will compete in 25 World Championship medal events.

Athletes will compete in both skiing and snowboarding events ranging from the Parallel Giant Slalom to the Snowboard halfpipe finals.