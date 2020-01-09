Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There are medals up for grabs in Super-G and ski mountaineering on the opening day.

The alpine skiing gets underway with Super-G – a slalom race with faster, wider turns than a traditional giant slalom.

Ski mountaineering - commonly known as skimo - is a new event for the Winter Youth Olympics. The competition, which will take place in nearby Villars, combines uphill and downhill skiing with traditional mountaineering techniques.

Other events beginning on day one include curling, figure skating and the first pool matches in the ice hockey.