Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one

There are medals up for grabs in Super-G and ski mountaineering on the opening day.
The alpine skiing gets underway with Super-G – a
slalom race with faster, wider turns than a traditional giant slalom.
Ski mountaineering - commonly known as skimo - is a new event for the Winter Youth Olympics. The competition, which will take place in nearby Villars, combines uphill and downhill skiing with traditional mountaineering techniques.
Other events beginning on day one include curling, figure skating and the first pool matches in the ice hockey.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The
largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for
medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be
competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in
what is the third edition of the Games.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What's coming up on day one?
There are medals up for grabs in Super-G and ski mountaineering on the opening day.
The alpine skiing gets underway with Super-G – a slalom race with faster, wider turns than a traditional giant slalom.
Ski mountaineering - commonly known as skimo - is a new event for the Winter Youth Olympics. The competition, which will take place in nearby Villars, combines uphill and downhill skiing with traditional mountaineering techniques.
Other events beginning on day one include curling, figure skating and the first pool matches in the ice hockey.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
READ MORE HERE
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Friday 10 January
09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Quiz: Which sport is right for you?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?
You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.
Struggling to work out which sport is for you?
Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.