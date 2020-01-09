Olympic rings in Lausanne

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one

BBC coverage guide; Who are the future Team GB stars?

All times stated are UK

  1. What's coming up on day one?

    Super-G
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There are medals up for grabs in Super-G and ski mountaineering on the opening day.

    The alpine skiing gets underway with Super-G – a slalom race with faster, wider turns than a traditional giant slalom.

    Ski mountaineering - commonly known as skimo - is a new event for the Winter Youth Olympics. The competition, which will take place in nearby Villars, combines uphill and downhill skiing with traditional mountaineering techniques.

    Other events beginning on day one include curling, figure skating and the first pool matches in the ice hockey.

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    GB YWOG squad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    READ MORE HERE

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Friday 10 January

    09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

    NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

