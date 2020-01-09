Watch: Britannia Cup Figure Skating - day one

British Figure SkatingCopyright: British Figure Skating
The inaugural Britannia Cup takes place in Nottingham
between Saturday and Monday, 11-13 January.
Competition will form part of the qualification process to determine who will skate for Great Britain at the junior and senior
world synchronised skating championships.
The event also incorporates the British Synchronised Figure Skating Championships.
Synchronised
skating is the fastest growing figure skating discipline and involves teams of
12-16 skaters performing intricate routines in formation.
Who is competing?
British Figure SkatingCopyright: British Figure Skating
Synchronised
skating teams are spread throughout Great Britain.
Those taking part are from as far afield as the Isle of Wight,
Gosport, West Wales, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Slough, Lee Valley, Sheffield,
Deeside, Bradford, Solihull, Hull, Altrincham, Deeside, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Inverness,
Stirling, Dumfries and Ayr.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Live
coverage of the Britannia Cup will be available to watch across BBC iPlayer, the Red Button,
BBC Sport website.
Saturday, 11 January
15:00-21:30 - Day one, iPlayer and online (17:30-21:30, BBC
Red Button)
Sunday, 12 January
15:00-21:30 - Day two, iPlayer and online (15:30-19:00, BBC
Red Button)
Monday 13 January
10:30-13:00 - Day three, BBC Red Button, iPlayer and online
How to get into figure skating
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
British Figure SkatingCopyright: British Figure Skating
Skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of
skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice.
However, it's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line
before you attempt jumps and turns!
If
you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which
has all the information on getting started in figure
skating and you can also read our guide on
how to get involved.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the Britannia Cup?
The inaugural Britannia Cup takes place in Nottingham between Saturday and Monday, 11-13 January.
Competition will form part of the qualification process to determine who will skate for Great Britain at the junior and senior world synchronised skating championships.
The event also incorporates the British Synchronised Figure Skating Championships.
Synchronised skating is the fastest growing figure skating discipline and involves teams of 12-16 skaters performing intricate routines in formation.
Who is competing?
Synchronised skating teams are spread throughout Great Britain.
Those taking part are from as far afield as the Isle of Wight, Gosport, West Wales, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Slough, Lee Valley, Sheffield, Deeside, Bradford, Solihull, Hull, Altrincham, Deeside, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Inverness, Stirling, Dumfries and Ayr.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Live coverage of the Britannia Cup will be available to watch across BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, BBC Sport website.
Saturday, 11 January
15:00-21:30 - Day one, iPlayer and online (17:30-21:30, BBC Red Button)
Sunday, 12 January
15:00-21:30 - Day two, iPlayer and online (15:30-19:00, BBC Red Button)
Monday 13 January
10:30-13:00 - Day three, BBC Red Button, iPlayer and online
How to get into figure skating
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice.
However, it's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns!
If you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which has all the information on getting started in figure skating and you can also read our guide on how to get involved.