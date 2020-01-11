Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day two highlights & day three live

Today’s action
kicks off with the women’s giant slalom, with each competitor getting two runs
as they look to race their way to a medal.
There are also
golds available in the biathlon mixed relay and the first medals will be
awarded on the ice, with the pair’s and men’s individual figure skating finals
and the men’s and women’s 500m speed skating events.
In addition
there will be more training work on the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton runs as well as further group stage action from
the ice hockey and curling.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Sunday 12 January
08:00-09:00 - Day two highlights
09:00-18:40 - Day three live coverage
NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
