Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day two highlights & day three live

  1. What's coming up on day three?

    An Olympic skiier in action
    Today’s action kicks off with the women’s giant slalom, with each competitor getting two runs as they look to race their way to a medal.

    There are also golds available in the biathlon mixed relay and the first medals will be awarded on the ice, with the pair’s and men’s individual figure skating finals and the men’s and women’s 500m speed skating events.

    In addition there will be more training work on the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton runs as well as further group stage action from the ice hockey and curling.

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    GB YWOG squad
    Image caption: Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Sunday 12 January

    08:00-09:00 - Day two highlights

    09:00-18:40 - Day three live coverage

    NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

