Downhill skiing

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day three highlights & day four live

BBC coverage guide

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What's coming up on day four?

    A skiier on the men's slalom
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The day one again starts on the slopes with the men’s giant slalom gold on offer, before two more figure skating finals in the women’s single free skating and the ice dance.

    The St. Moritz Speed Skating Oval will then play host to the men’s and women’s 1500m finals, while there are two more golds up for grabs in Villars for the ski mountaineering sprint races, with competitors combining cross-country skiing and mountaineering skills over a short course, with a series of knockout races before the finals.

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    GB YWOG squad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Monday 13 January

    08:00-09:00 - Day three highlights

    09:00-18:45 - Day three live coverage

    BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

