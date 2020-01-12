Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day three highlights & day four live

The day one
again starts on the slopes with the men’s giant slalom gold on offer, before
two more figure skating finals in the women’s single free skating and the ice
dance.
The St. Moritz
Speed Skating Oval will then play host to the men’s and women’s 1500m finals,
while there are two more golds up for grabs in Villars for the ski
mountaineering sprint races, with competitors combining cross-country skiing
and mountaineering skills over a short course, with a series of knockout races
before the finals.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Monday 13 January
08:00-09:00 - Day three highlights
09:00-18:45 - Day three live coverage
BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Quiz: Which sport is right for you?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?
You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.
Struggling to work out which sport is for you?
Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.
