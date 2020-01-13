Curling HERO

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day four highlights & day five live

BBC coverage guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What's coming up on day five?

    GB's curling team
    Copyright: Reuters

    Today’s highlights include the sprint races in the men’s and women’s biathlon and the men’s and women’s slalom on the slopes, with golds available in all four races.

    We’re also back in Villars for the final event in the ski mountaineering - the mixed relay race -while Great Britain’s mixed team play their final pool match in the curling against New Zealand.

    Meanwhile, there are continued training runs in preparation for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at St. Moritz, and the three-on-three semi-finals in the ice hockey.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    GB YWOG squad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Tuesday 14 January

    07:30-08:30 - Day four highlights

    08:30-19:15 - Day five live coverage

    BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top