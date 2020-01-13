Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day four highlights & day five live

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Today’s highlights include the sprint races in the men’s and women’s biathlon and the men’s and women’s slalom on the slopes, with golds available in all four races.

We’re also back in Villars for the final event in the ski mountaineering - the mixed relay race -while Great Britain’s mixed team play their final pool match in the curling against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, there are continued training runs in preparation for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at St. Moritz, and the three-on-three semi-finals in the ice hockey.