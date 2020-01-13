Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day four highlights & day five live

Today’s\nhighlights include the sprint races in the men’s and women’s biathlon and the\nmen’s and women’s slalom on the slopes, with golds available in all four races. We’re also back\nin Villars for the final event in the ski mountaineering - the mixed relay\nrace -while Great Britain’s mixed team play their final pool match in the\ncurling against New Zealand. Meanwhile, there are continued training runs in preparation for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at St. Moritz, and the three-on-three semi-finals in the ice hockey.
What's coming up on day five?
Today’s highlights include the sprint races in the men’s and women’s biathlon and the men’s and women’s slalom on the slopes, with golds available in all four races.
We’re also back in Villars for the final event in the ski mountaineering - the mixed relay race -while Great Britain’s mixed team play their final pool match in the curling against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, there are continued training runs in preparation for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at St. Moritz, and the three-on-three semi-finals in the ice hockey.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Tuesday 14 January
07:30-08:30 - Day four highlights
08:30-19:15 - Day five live coverage
BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Quiz: Which sport is right for you?
