2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games sign

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day five highlights & day six live

BBC coverage guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What’s coming up on day six

    Yuma Kagiyama
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Day six is the last day of action from the alpine skiing, with the parallel mixed team event races taking place. It’s also the last day in the biathlon, with the mixed relay medals on offer.

    The figure skating also wraps up with the men’s team event and the first gold medals are up for grabs in the ice hockey with the three-on-three finals taking place today.

    In the speed skating, the mixed team sprint takes place this morning, while there is further action from the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Tuesday 1 January

    07:30-08:30 - Day four highlights

    08:30-19:15 - Day five live coverage

    BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’shandy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too.Take this quizto find out what sport might be right for you.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top