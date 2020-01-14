Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day five highlights & day six live

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Day six is the last day of action from the alpine skiing, with the parallel mixed team event races taking place. It’s also the last day in the biathlon, with the mixed relay medals on offer.

The figure skating also wraps up with the men’s team event and the first gold medals are up for grabs in the ice hockey with the three-on-three finals taking place today.

In the speed skating, the mixed team sprint takes place this morning, while there is further action from the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions.