A slopestyle skiier

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day 10 highlights & day 11 live

  1. What's coming up on day 11

    Charlotte Longden
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Great Britain's Charlotte Longden on the bobsleigh run

    Spectators at the world-famous St Moritz Olympia run will get their money’s worth today with medals up for grabs in the men’s mono bobsleigh, men’s skeleton and team relay competition in the luge.

    If you like to watch bravery mixed with a touch of finesse then the men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe competition should suit, while the men’s and women’s snowboard cross races bring their own brand of chaos to proceedings.

    A packed day will also include the mixed team ski jumping competition and men’s and women’s 500m short-track speed skating events, while the mixed doubles continues in the curling.

  2. BBC Coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Monday 20 January

    07:30-08:30 - Day 10 highlights

    08:30-21:30 - Day 11 live coverage

    NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

  3. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

