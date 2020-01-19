Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day 10 highlights & day 11 live

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Great Britain's Charlotte Longden on the bobsleigh run Image caption: Great Britain's Charlotte Longden on the bobsleigh run

Spectators at the world-famous St Moritz Olympia run will get their money’s worth today with medals up for grabs in the men’s mono bobsleigh, men’s skeleton and team relay competition in the luge.

If you like to watch bravery mixed with a touch of finesse then the men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe competition should suit, while the men’s and women’s snowboard cross races bring their own brand of chaos to proceedings.

A packed day will also include the mixed team ski jumping competition and men’s and women’s 500m short-track speed skating events, while the mixed doubles continues in the curling.