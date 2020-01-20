Gian Andrin Biele

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day 11 highlights & day 12 live

BBC coverage guide

All times stated are UK

  1. What’s coming up on day 12?

    Snowboarder on the Winter Youth Olympic halfpipe in Lausanne
    Snowboarding fans are in for a treat today with the men’s and women’s halfpipe and team ski-snowboard cross finals cranking up the excitement in the Games’ penultimate day of competition.

    Leysin Park & Pipe will also play host to the qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s freeski big air competition.

    Back in Lausanne, the women’s six-team ice hockey reaches a conclusion, while the mixed doubles curling is at the quarter-final stage.

    And the gruelling cross-country skiing competition at Vallée de Joux draws to a close with the women’s 5km classic and men’s 10km classic races.

  2. Future GB stars at the Winter Youth Olympics

    Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne
    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad is continuing their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team are competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across the 13 days of the competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Tuesday 21 January

    07:30-08:30 - Day 11 highlights

    08:30-21:30 - Day 12 live coverage

    NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

