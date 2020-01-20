Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day 11 highlights & day 12 live

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Snowboarding fans are in for a treat today with the men’s and women’s halfpipe and team ski-snowboard cross finals cranking up the excitement in the Games’ penultimate day of competition.

Leysin Park & Pipe will also play host to the qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s freeski big air competition.

Back in Lausanne, the women’s six-team ice hockey reaches a conclusion, while the mixed doubles curling is at the quarter-final stage.

And the gruelling cross-country skiing competition at Vallée de Joux draws to a close with the women’s 5km classic and men’s 10km classic races.