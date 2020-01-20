Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day 11 highlights & day 12 live

Snowboarding fans are in for a treat today with the men’s\nand women’s halfpipe and team ski-snowboard cross finals cranking up the\nexcitement in the Games’ penultimate day of competition. Leysin Park\n& Pipe will also play host to the qualification rounds of the men’s\nand women’s freeski big air competition. Back in Lausanne, the women’s six-team ice hockey reaches a\nconclusion, while the mixed doubles curling is at the quarter-final stage. And the gruelling cross-country skiing competition at Vallée de Joux draws to a close\nwith the women’s 5km classic and men’s 10km classic races.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What’s coming up on day 12?
Snowboarding fans are in for a treat today with the men’s and women’s halfpipe and team ski-snowboard cross finals cranking up the excitement in the Games’ penultimate day of competition.
Leysin Park & Pipe will also play host to the qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s freeski big air competition.
Back in Lausanne, the women’s six-team ice hockey reaches a conclusion, while the mixed doubles curling is at the quarter-final stage.
And the gruelling cross-country skiing competition at Vallée de Joux draws to a close with the women’s 5km classic and men’s 10km classic races.
Future GB stars at the Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad is continuing their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team are competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across the 13 days of the competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Tuesday 21 January
07:30-08:30 - Day 11 highlights
08:30-21:30 - Day 12 live coverage
NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Quiz: Which sport is right for you?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?
You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.
Struggling to work out which sport is for you?
Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.