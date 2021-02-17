Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Giant Slalom

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mikaela Shiffrin Image caption: Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin became the most decorated American skier in World Championships history by winning gold in the alpine combined in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The 25-year-old was in prime position to challenge after finishing third in the combined's opening super-G.

She produced a slalom masterclass to post a combined time of two minutes 07.22 seconds over the two runs.

Her ninth world medal moved her past Lindsey Vonn's total of eight.

Shiffrin - who won her first World Championships medal in 2013 - now has six golds, one silver and two bronzes, so also surpassed Ted Ligety's record of five golds.

The Colorado native is now fourth on the all-time list for medals won by women at the World Championships.