Watch: Cross World Championships - Men's & Women's Snowboard Cross

  1. What are the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships?

    Mick Dierdorff
    Image caption: Mick Dierdorff celebrates winning the men's world title in 2019

    Normally part of the larger World Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Championships, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that plans for the usual combined event Zhangjiakou, China have been abandoned in favour of a number of small championships elsewhere.

    The ski and snowboard cross events now place in Idre Fjall in Sweden and the many of the world's best snowboarders will be in action today, including reigning men's and women's champions Mick Dierdorff of the US and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.

    Snowboard cross involves a group of boarders racing down a narrow course jumps and tight turns. It's fast, exciting and dangerous - collisions are not uncommon.

  2. Watch the world snowboard cross championships on the BBC

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    You can watch the very best of the action from the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships right here on the BBC Sport website as well as on the mobile app and via the BBC iPlayer - where you can catch up with all of the best action at your leisure.

    Thursday 11 February

    Men's & Women's Snowboard Cross

    10:25-12:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Friday 12 February

    Team Snowboard Cross

    11:20-13:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday 13 February

    Men's & Women's Snowboard Cross

    11:20-13:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

  3. How to get into snowboarding

    Snowboarding will give you anadrenaline rush of speedand you can learn how to dotricks.If you like the cold and being outdoors - although there are indoor slopes all over the country - then give it a go.

    It's a high-intensity aerobic workout, so you'll get a good sweat on. The average snowboarder can burn up to 450 calories per hour.

    Find your nearest club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

