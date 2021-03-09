Watch: Freestyle Ski World Championships - Aerials finals

Gerken Schofield twins in moguls action, Wallace caught up in visa drama
BBC Sport’s week-long winter sport bonanza begins with the Freestyle Ski World Championships taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8-11 March.
This includes the flips, turns and jumps of the Moguls and Aerials Finals.
The GB moguls line-up includes the Gerken Schofield twins Tom and Leonie, as well as younger sister Makayla.
PyeongChang Olympic aerials skier Lloyd Wallace will compete in his event following issues with trying to attain a visa due to travel restrictions.
The 26-year-old posted on social media that he had been “utterly distraught” at potentially missing the World Championship but had finally made it to Kazakhstan.
Wallace also cited a “simple clerical error” which added to the confusion.
Atkin faces late fitness test, Omerod returns after shoulder injury
Following on from the Freestyle Ski World Championships, the action moves to Aspen in Colorado for the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships, 10-16 March.
Olympic bronze medallist Izzy Atkin will lead the Great Britain team, if she comes through medical tests following a heavy fall during the X Games slopestyle final - in which she won silver - in January.
The 22-year-old suffered a concussion after crashing on her fourth run and had to be carried off the course on a stretcher.
Atkin's younger sister Zoe Atkin will compete in the ski halfpipe event, while last season's overall snowboard World Cup winner Katie Ormerod returns after a recent shoulder injury.
Also competing will be reigning ski slopestyle world champion James Woods, along with 2014 Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy, who has switched from representing the USA to GB.
Other GB squad members
Freeski – Slopestyle & Big Air: Tyler Harding, Chris McCormick, Kirsty Muir, Katie Summerhayes, Harry Wright
Freeski – Halfpipe: Connie Brogden
Freestyle Snowboard – Slopestyle & Big Air: Gabe Adams, Billy Cockrell
Moguls & Dual Moguls: Will Feneley, Mateo Jeannesson, Skyler Nunn – pending medical sign off, Max Willis
How can I watch the Freestyle Ski World Championships?
Watch live coverage of the Freestyle Ski World Championships and the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Wednesday, 10 March
Aerials final
08:50-11:15 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Full coverage details for both championships available here.
How to get into skiing
There are beginners’ classes all over the country, and you can pick up the basics quickly. So, if you like the cold, the rush of speed and adrenaline then give it a go.
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.
Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too. There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.
