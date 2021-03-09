Watch: Freestyle Ski World Championships - Aerials finals

BBC Sport’s week-long winter sport bonanza begins with the Freestyle Ski World Championships taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8-11 March.

This includes the flips, turns and jumps of the Moguls and Aerials Finals.

The GB moguls line-up includes the Gerken Schofield twins Tom and Leonie, as well as younger sister Makayla.

PyeongChang Olympic aerials skier Lloyd Wallace will compete in his event following issues with trying to attain a visa due to travel restrictions.

The 26-year-old posted on social media that he had been “utterly distraught” at potentially missing the World Championship but had finally made it to Kazakhstan.

Wallace also cited a “simple clerical error” which added to the confusion.