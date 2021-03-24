Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Pairs final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Nine British skaters will be taking to the ice across the four main disciplines, including the oldest skater taking part this week.

41-year-old Zoe Jones retired in 2001 to concentrate on her family, but returned to the sport in 2014 and is now competing in her sixth successive World Championships alongside her pairs partner Christopher Boyadji.

Britain’s biggest chance at a strong finish is likely to rest with Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who came fifth in the ice dance free dance event at the European Championships last year.

The pair have been based in Montreal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed them to avoid the training restrictions that have applied to Britain’s other competitors.