Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Exhibition Gala

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Nathan Chen aimed to repeat the gold he won for the United States in 2019 Image caption: Nathan Chen aimed to repeat the gold he won for the United States in 2019

First hosted 125 years ago, the World Figure Skating Championships are among ice skating’s most prestigious events.

This year nearly 200 competitors from across the globe have competed in Stockholm, Sweden, for the opportunity to call themselves the world champion in their discipline.

There are four competitive events in the tournament – the men's, ladies' and pairs free skate and ice dance free dance - the event made famous in Britain by Torvill and Dean’s Olympic gold medal-winning routine.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but two reigning champions from 2019 returned to defend their titles – the men’s champion Nathan Chen from the United States, and China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, who won the pairs event.