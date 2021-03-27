Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia

Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Exhibition Gala

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Introducing the World Figure Skating Championships

    Nathan Chen
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Nathan Chen aimed to repeat the gold he won for the United States in 2019

    First hosted 125 years ago, the World Figure Skating Championships are among ice skating’s most prestigious events.

    This year nearly 200 competitors from across the globe have competed in Stockholm, Sweden, for the opportunity to call themselves the world champion in their discipline.

    There are four competitive events in the tournament – the men's, ladies' and pairs free skate and ice dance free dance - the event made famous in Britain by Torvill and Dean’s Olympic gold medal-winning routine.

    The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but two reigning champions from 2019 returned to defend their titles – the men’s champion Nathan Chen from the United States, and China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, who won the pairs event.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Full list of British entrants

    Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear

    Mens Free Skate

    Peter James Hallam

    Ladies Free Skate

    Natasha McKay

    Pairs Free Skate

    Zoe Jones & Christopher Boyadji

    Ice Dance Free Dance

    Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships

    All times are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    We have live coverage of the exhibition event on the final day, as well as highlights of the championships

    You can watch coverage on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and mobile app. For full details of the BBC’s coverage, please click here.

    Sunday, 28 March

    World Championship Highlights

    16:30-18:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Exhibition

    18:00-20:30 BST - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into ice skating

    Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.

    There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.

    If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.

    Video content

    Video caption: Christie teaches Williams to speed skate
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top