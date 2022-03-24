Watch: World Figure Skating Championships - GB's McKay in women's free skate

The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships will take place in Montpellier from Wednesday, 23 March till Sunday, 27 March. It is the first time the Championships have been held in Montpellier, and the first time in France since 2012.

The five-day event comes hot off the heels of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing - and numerous skaters from those Games will be competing, although there are some big absentees.

Russian Olympic Committee picked up five medals at the Games, but their athletes - and ones from Belarus - are unable to compete in the Championships because of the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

That means the women's singles gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova and second-placed Alexandra Trusova are both absent. The men's champion Nathan Chen, from USA, is also missing with an injury.

There are medallists in action though, with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who won bronze in Beijing, in the women's competition, while second and third-placed Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno will compete in the men's.

Great Britain are represented in all free skate disciplines too with Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson aiming to improve on their 10th place finish at the Games in the ice dance. They are joined by Lilah's sister Sasha and George Waddell.

Graham Newberry goes in the men's competition, while Natasha McKay lines up in the women's. Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji are also in the pairs.