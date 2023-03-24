Watch World Figure Skating Championships - GB's Gibson & Fear

03:30-06:55 - Ice Dance: Free Dance - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
08:20-12:20 - Men's Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 26 March
14:40-16:00 BST - Highlights - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into ice skating
BBC Sport
How do I start?
If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK,- a 10-stage programme to help get you started.
But what is it?
There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.
Is it for me?
Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.
If you haven't skated before, you might be scared of taking a fall on the ice. But don't worry, most people will take a tumble at some point and you'll be surprised at how quickly your balance will improve.
There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
You can start young -Skate Tots is a training programme for pre-school children to enjoy.
Inclusive Skating is an organisation that is striving to make ice skating accessible.
Who to look out for
GB's pairing Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will hope to end the 39-year wait for a British medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan this week.
The last British medal came in 1984 when Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean won ice dance gold.
Gibson and Fear travel to Saitama having claimed silver in ice dance at the European Championships inJanuary.
Other Britons in action are Graham Newberry in the men's event, Kristen Spours in the women's and the pairs of Lydia Smart/Harry Mattick and Anastasia Vaipan-Law/Luke Digby.
How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships
BBC iPlayer
