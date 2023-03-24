Watch World Figure Skating Championships - GB's Gibson & Fear

Video content Video caption: Meet the next British ice dance duo heading to Beijing. Meet the next British ice dance duo heading to Beijing.

GB's pairing Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will hope to end the 39-year wait for a British medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan this week.

The last British medal came in 1984 when Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean won ice dance gold.

Gibson and Fear travel to Saitama having claimed silver in ice dance at the European Championships inJanuary.

Other Britons in action are Graham Newberry in the men's event, Kristen Spours in the women's and the pairs of Lydia Smart/Harry Mattick and Anastasia Vaipan-Law/Luke Digby.