Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships - Shiffrin in women's giant slalom

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to increase her medal haul at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Thursday's women's giant slalom.
The Colorado-born star took silver in the Super G behind Marta Bassino to earn her 12th world championship medal in just 15 starts, sitting alongside Norway's Kjetil Andre Aamodtat the top of the post-WWII individual medal list.
Shiffrin has collected three giant slalom medals at worlds (two silvers, one bronze). Two years ago in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, she finished second behind reigning world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, with Austria's Katharina Liensberger taking bronze.
The 27-year-old is leading the discipline's World Cup standings with five wins out of eight races this season followed by Gut-Behrami and Bassino with one win each.Valerie Grenier of Canada was the other skier to claim a victory in the discipline during this campaign.
Shiffrin, who decided to part ways with long-time head coach Mike Dayahead of this race, will also be in action in the women's slalom on Saturday.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Thursday 16th February
Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:45
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Thursday 16th February
Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
12:15-13:45
BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website & App
Saturday 18th February
Women’s Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:45
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Saturday 18th February
Women’s Slalom – Run 2
12:15-13:35
BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website & App
Sunday 19th February
Men’s Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:35
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Get Inspired: How to get into skiing
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!
Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.
Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who's competing today?
Women's giant slalom
Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to increase her medal haul at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Thursday's women's giant slalom.
The Colorado-born star took silver in the Super G behind Marta Bassino to earn her 12th world championship medal in just 15 starts, sitting alongside Norway's Kjetil Andre Aamodtat the top of the post-WWII individual medal list.
Shiffrin has collected three giant slalom medals at worlds (two silvers, one bronze). Two years ago in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, she finished second behind reigning world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, with Austria's Katharina Liensberger taking bronze.
The 27-year-old is leading the discipline's World Cup standings with five wins out of eight races this season followed by Gut-Behrami and Bassino with one win each.Valerie Grenier of Canada was the other skier to claim a victory in the discipline during this campaign.
Shiffrin, who decided to part ways with long-time head coach Mike Dayahead of this race, will also be in action in the women's slalom on Saturday.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Thursday 16th February
Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:45
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Thursday 16th February
Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
12:15-13:45
BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website & App
Saturday 18th February
Women’s Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:45
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Saturday 18th February
Women’s Slalom – Run 2
12:15-13:35
BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website & App
Sunday 19th February
Men’s Slalom – Run 1
08:45-10:35
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button
Get Inspired: How to get into skiing
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!
Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.
Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.
There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.