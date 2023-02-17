Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships: women's slalom - run one

Video content Video caption: Shiffrin wins elusive giant slalom World Championship gold Shiffrin wins elusive giant slalom World Championship gold

Shiffrin, who split with her long-time coach Mike Day on Wednesday, triumphed in France with a combined time of two minutes 07.13 seconds. It is Shiffrin's 13th World Championship medal.

She is going in as favourite for this event. The American has stepped on the podium eight times and has collected five wins.

Petra Vlhova hasn't been at her best this season, but she is still joint second in the slalom World Cup standings with one win and four podiums.

Silver medallist at the home worlds four years ago, Anna Swenn Larsson shared her first World Cup win with Holdener in November. She's been consistently in the Top-6 so far this season and has also made the podium on three occasions.

Lena Duerr who finished fourth at Beijing 2022, has reached the podium in the last three World Cup slaloms leading up to worlds. Two weeks ago she claimed her first-ever win in the discipline.