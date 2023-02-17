Mikaela Shiffrin during the FIS Alpine World Cup Championships Women's Giant Slalom

Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships: women's slalom - run one

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who's competing today?

    Women's giant Slalom

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Shiffrin wins elusive giant slalom World Championship gold

    Shiffrin, who split with her long-time coach Mike Day on Wednesday, triumphed in France with a combined time of two minutes 07.13 seconds. It is Shiffrin's 13th World Championship medal.

    She is going in as favourite for this event. The American has stepped on the podium eight times and has collected five wins.

    Petra Vlhova hasn't been at her best this season, but she is still joint second in the slalom World Cup standings with one win and four podiums.

    Silver medallist at the home worlds four years ago, Anna Swenn Larsson shared her first World Cup win with Holdener in November. She's been consistently in the Top-6 so far this season and has also made the podium on three occasions.

    Lena Duerr who finished fourth at Beijing 2022, has reached the podium in the last three World Cup slaloms leading up to worlds. Two weeks ago she claimed her first-ever win in the discipline.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch

    BBC iPlayer

    The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

    Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.

    Saturday 18th February

    Women’s Slalom – Run 1

    08:45-10:45

    Women’s Slalom – Run 2

    12:15-13:35

    BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button

    Sunday 19th February

    Men’s Slalom – Run 1

    08:45-10:35

    BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App, BBC Red Button

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into skiing

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Snowsport England's programme to encourage people to take up snow sports

    Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!

    Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.

    As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

    Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre inEngland,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

    There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top