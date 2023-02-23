Watch: Freestyle Ski & Snowboarding World Champs 2023

Video content Video caption: Snowsport England's programme to encourage people to take up snow sports Snowsport England's programme to encourage people to take up snow sports

Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!

Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.

As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.