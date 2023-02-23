Great Britain's Oliver Davies

Watch: Freestyle Ski & Snowboarding World Champs 2023

  1. How can I watch?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

    Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.

    Friday 24th February

    Ski Cross Finals - 09:45-11:55

    Saturday 25th February

    Ski Cross Teams Finals - 07:45-09:25

  2. How to get into skiing

    Video content

    Video caption: Snowsport England's programme to encourage people to take up snow sports

    Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!

    Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.

    As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.

    Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

    There's also loads of information at  Disability Snowsport  for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.

