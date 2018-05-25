UFC Fight Night 130: Darren Till seeks glory on home debut against Stephen Thompson

Darren Till in action against Bojan Velickovic of Serbia in Rotterdam last September

UFC Fight Night 130 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: Sunday, 27 May Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from around 18:30 BST and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Liverpool's Darren Till expects an emotional occasion when he enters the Octagon in his home city to fight American Stephen Thompson on Sunday.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will broadcast its first live commentary on a UFC fight when the two meet at the Echo Arena.

Thompson is the number one-ranked welterweight contender, and the bout headlines Liverpool's first UFC event.

"It's going to be very emotional for me and the whole of Liverpool," Till said.

Tickets for the fight sold out within an hour.

Till moved to Brazil when he was 19 to hone his skills and escape "distractions" in Liverpool.

Sunday's match will be his first professional fight on home soil and the 25-year-old said he would be "making history".

"I always knew I was going to come back [to Liverpool], it was just about timing," Till told BBC Three.

"I know I have picked the right moment because I'm now going to be fighting at a sold-out arena making history, heading to number one in the world.

"No matter what I have to go through, I feel like nothing can stop me."

Till is unbeaten and eighth in the rankings, having won 16 and drawn one of his 17 contests, while Thompson has won 14, drawn one and lost two of his fights on decisions.

However, the Englishman is confident of inflicting the first stoppage defeat of Thompson's professional career.

"I believe I'm that guy to stop Stephen - for me, there's no other outcome," said Till.

"I feel like within the first two rounds I am going to stop him.

"And if it doesn't go like that, we'll go into deep water and I'll win on five rounds."

Till, a football fan, will be supporting his beloved Liverpool when they play Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev in Saturday.

He said: "I really want Liverpool to win, and obviously I'm going to win. It's just going to one of those weekends that people will talk about for years to come, and obviously it will go down in the history books."