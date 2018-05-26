UFC Fight Night 130: Darren Till fails to make weight for Stephen Thompson fight

Tickets for Darren Till's fight against Stephen Thompson sold out within an hour

UFC Fight Night 130 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: Sunday, 27 May Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from around 18:30 BST; text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Liverpool's Darren Till has failed to make the weight for Sunday's UFC welterweight fight against American Stephen Thompson.

Till was given an extra hour to make the 171lb limit for the headline bout at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

But after tipping the scales on Saturday morning at 174.5lb, it remains unclear if the fight will go ahead.

Thompson is the number one-ranked welterweight contender, and the bout headlines Liverpool's first UFC event.

The American earlier weighted in at 171lbs before Till was given extra time to make the required weight because of a family emergency.

Till, 25, moved to Brazil to train when he was 19 and Sunday's fight was set to be his first professional fight on home soil.

He is unbeaten and ranked eighth by the UFC, having won 16 and drawn one of his 17 contests, while Thompson has won 14, drawn one and lost two of his fights on decisions.

Fellow Liverpool fighter Molly McCann also missed the 127lb limit for her flyweight fight against Canadian Gillian Robertson by 1lb, having also being given an additional hour.