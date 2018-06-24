BBC Sport - Clan Wars: Meet the Corrigan clan
Clan Wars: Meet the Corrigan clan
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Sunday night at the Ulster Hall is set to be a family affair for the Corrigans.
Brothers James, Henry and Sean will all step into the cage at Clan Wars 32 and are confident that they can bring three wins back to the family home.
It will be the first time that all three siblings have fought on the same card.
Highlights of the event will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer from Monday 25 June.