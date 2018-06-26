Rhys McKee determined to retain BAMMA lightweight belt

Media playback is not supported on this device Rhys McKee

Ballymena's Rhys McKee will defend his lightweight title at the BAMMA Fight Night in London on Thursday.

McKee faces welterweight champion Terry Brazier who is moving down to lightweight in the hope of becoming a two-weight champion.

"It's my first defence as BAMMA champion and there is no doubt I will be leaving with that belt still on my shoulder," said 22-year-old McKee.

Thursday's bill is being staged at the well-known boxing venue, York Hall.

McKee has won seven and drawn one of his nine professional contests, the only defeat being against Liverpool's Tim Barnett in February 2017.

"I can't really treat that as a loss because I overturned it, and the way I overturned it was more devastating than what Tim did to me," added McKee.

"One of my main objectives is to get a big show in Belfast again."