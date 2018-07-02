UFC: Welshman Brett Johns faces Pedro Munhoz in Los Angeles

Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC

Welsh fighter Brett Johns will face top-10 ranked Pedro Munhoz in a UFC bantamweight bout in Los Angeles, United States on 4 August.

31-year-old Munhoz has 15 wins and three defeats and is ranked 10th in the UFC bantamweight standings.

John, ranked 14th in the standings, also has 15 wins under his belt, but he has only suffered the one defeat.

The 25-year-old from Swansea suffered his first defeat in his last bout against Aljamain Sterling in April.

Like John, Munhoz lost his most recent fight, a split-decision defeat against John Dodson in March.

The Welshman fights Munhoz the same night bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw takes on the number one contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event.