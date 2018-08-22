UFC: Welshman Jack Marshman faces Karl Roberson in New York

Welsh fighter Jack Marshman lost his second UFC bout against Brazilian Thiago Santos

Welsh middleweight Jack Marshman will fight American Karl Roberson at Madison Square Garden, New York on 3 November.

The 33-year-old has won two of his four fights since signing for the UFC, but lost his most recent bout by submission against Antonio Carlos Jr last October.

The Abertillery-born fighter was set to fight Bradley Scott in March but withdrew two days before the bout on advice of the UFC medical team.

A win for Marshman could see him break into the top 25 UFC middleweights.

Marshman has an overall professional fighting record of 22 wins and seven defeats whilst his American opponent has six wins in seven bouts.

American Nate Diaz will also fight on the same card, his first bout since losing a rematch to Connor McGregor in August 2016.