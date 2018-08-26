UFC: Joanne Calderwood beats Kalindra Faria to secure first win since 2016

Media playback is not supported on this device Calderwood became her 'own worst enemy' with depression

Joanne Calderwood won her first UFC fight in more than two years with a first-round submission against Kalindra Faria.

The Scot, 32, took just four minutes and 57 seconds to force the Brazilian to tap out in the Fight Night 135 contest in Lincoln, Nebraska.

It was flyweight Calderwood's first victory by submission in the UFC.

Her record now stands at 12 wins and three defeats, with her previous win over Valerie Letourneau in June 2016.