'Kung Fu pastor' welcomes sambo event to NI

Sambo coach Chris St John, a curate in the Church of Ireland, is looking forward to the "best fighters in the world" taking part in an international sambo martial arts tournament in Ballymena on Saturday.

More than 70 fighters from eight teams including USA/Canada, Russia and Cameroon will compete in the Sambo President's Cup at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, with a Northern Ireland team taking part for the first time.

Chris's son Karl is the Northern Ireland team leader in a sport which is a Russian mixed martial art that combines wrestling and judo.