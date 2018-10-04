Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov: Russian says he will win fans over

Nurmagomedov focused on his takedowns and ground offence at Wednesday's public workout

UFC 229: Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 7 October Time: 04:00-06:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will win over the fans and insisted they will "love him" as he prepares to fight Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

The undefeated 30-year-old Russian is defending his UFC lightweight belt against former two-weight champion McGregor.

Nurmagomedov was given a hostile reception by the mainly pro-McGregor crowd at Wednesday's open workout.

Addressing the crowd, he said: "Three days. You're going to like me."

Nurmagomedov added: "I know you're going to love me."

Ireland's McGregor, 30, is returning to the Octagon after almost two years out and having lost a boxing fight to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

At the public workout at Vegas' Park Theater, he introduced his son Conor Jr and then focused on his striking technique, in contrast to Nurmagomedov, who practised takedowns and ground offence.

Speaking afterwards, McGregor said: "Saturday night: You're in for a show, trust me on that. I'm going to take his head off. Trust me. I'm coming for that man's head from the bell."