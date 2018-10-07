Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor: Russian 'sorry' for UFC 229 chaos

Media playback is not supported on this device Khabib Nurmagomedov 'sorry' after post-Conor McGregor fight brawl

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has apologised for the violent scenes that followed his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov leapt from the octagon and fought a member of McGregor's team, while the Irishman had a bust-up with some of the Russian's entourage.

Three of the winner's party were arrested but later released.

"I want to say sorry," said the 30-year-old after Las Vegas fight. "This is not my best side."

He also revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in touch to congratulate him for his victory.

McGregor, 30, did not speak to the media following the event, but later posted on social media: "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch."

The melee created an ugly atmosphere inside the T-Mobile Arena, and Nurmagomedov was led from the octagon before his belt could be presented to him.

UFC chief Dana White later explained they feared more violence would break out in the 20,000-strong crowd if the presentation went ahead.

He added the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the fight, was investigating the matter.

Why did Nurmagomedov lose it?

Bad blood between the two fighters was ramped up to promote the bout - so much so that it was expected to be the highest-grossing pay-per-view event in UFC history.

The rivalry intensified when McGregor was involved in an attack on a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters in New York. The Irishman was later sentenced to five days of community service after admitting disorderly conduct.

In pre-fight news conferences, McGregor made personal insults and he had vowed there could be "no peace" between the two.

At a post-fight news conference, Muslim Nurmagomedov said: "He talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about father. He came to Brooklyn and he broke the bus and almost killed a couple of people.

"So why do people talk about me jumping over the cage? Why do they talk about this? I don't understand. My father taught me you always have to be respectful. People who know me, they know who I am.

"This is a respect sport, not a trash-talking sport. I want to change this game. They talk about religion, about nation - you can't talk about this stuff. For me, it's very important."