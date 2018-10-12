Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov temporarily suspended

Nurmagomedov made McGregor tap out in the fourth round

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) pending a full investigation into the scenes that marred the end of Sunday's UFC lightweight fight in Las Vegas.

Following his victory, Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and fighting his rival's team.

McGregor then fought with the Russian's camp as numerous brawls broke out.

The NSAC, which sanctioned the bout, withheld Nurmagomedov's fight purse.

A hearing is expected to be held at the end of the month and the NSAC can impose a fine and ban.

If the NSAC imposes a ban, other athletic commissions are likely to follow suit.

The UFC can decide whether to strip Nurmagomedov of his belt, but president Dana White has already said the Russian will keep his title.

Nurmagomedov claimed his win after making McGregor tap out in the fourth round, with the Irishman having since been suspended for a month on medical grounds.

Members of Nurmagomedov's team were also involved in a brawl with McGregor in the octagon after the Russian had vaulted the cage fence.

Three of his party were arrested but later released, with McGregor refusing to press charges.

Nurmagomedov apologised following the incident but cited pre-fight comments in which McGregor "talked about my religion, talked about my country, talked about my father".