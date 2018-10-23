Conor McGregor: Khabib Nurmagomedov beat me "fair and square"

McGregor says he gave Nurmagomedov's stand-up fighting "no respect" in preparation

Conor McGregor admits he did not prepare correctly for his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov - but will return to UFC with his "confidence high".

The Irishman tapped out in the fourth round in their October bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas as he made his return to the octagon after a 693-day absence.

McGregor, 30, says he made errors at a "crucial time" as the Russian retained his lightweight title.

"I end up beaten fair and square," he said, analysing the fight on Instagram.

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz suggested a rematch with McGregor would not happen as the Russian's team have "moved on", and the defeated man says he is now prepared to fight the next in line.

"I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared," he added.

"If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line."

How McGregor saw the fight

McGregor succumbed to a choke as he was defeated in the fourth round by Nurmagomedov

Round One:

"I believe from a sport standpoint, round one was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position.

"From a fight standpoint the first round is mine.

"Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round."

Round Two:

"He is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot.

"After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played.

"If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now.

"I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand-up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won't happen again.

"I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. Too defence-minded.

"Lessons: Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice."

Round Three:

"After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage."

Round Four:

"My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault.

"Although winning the early exchanges in four, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over three on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position.

"Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square."