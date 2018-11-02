UFC set to return to London's O2 Arena on 16 March 2019

Britain's Michael Bisping beat Anderson Silva in February 2016 in London

Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to London's O2 Arena on Saturday, 16 March.

It will be the 11th time a UFC event has been held in the capital, including Britain's Michael Bisping's victory over Anderson Silva in 2016.

No fighters or line-ups have been announced yet for next year's date.

UFC light heavyweight and Londoner Jimi Manuwa says it would be a "dream" to compete in his home city, adding: "There's nothing like the London fans."

Fellow British UFC welterweight Danny Roberts, added: "I have had some of my best career highlights in London, and I know that every time I perform there, I will be adding another one to the list.

"MMA fans are some of the best sporting fans in the world, and London is that one city that I know they will show me that."