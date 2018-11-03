UFC 230: Daniel Cormier warns Brock Lesnar to 'stay out of the octagon'

Daniel Cormier is unbeaten in 14 heavyweight fights

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier warned Brock Lesnar to "stay out of the octagon" as he prepares to defend his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

American Cormier, 39, challenged former champion Lesnar to a fight following his title defence at UFC 226.

Cormier, who is unbeaten in heavyweight fights, is the second UFC fighter - after Conor McGregor - to hold titles in two divisions at the same time.

UFC 230 takes place in New York on Sunday at 02:00 GMT.

Cormier, who said Lesnar would be at the fight at Madison Square Garden, added: "This time I would advise him to stay out of the octagon.

"Last time, he pushed me across the cage, and I hate that visual. This time, I will buckle my heels into the mat.

"I'll be ready to push him or hit him upside the head."