UFC 233: Joanne Calderwood to fight Ariane Lipski

Joanne Calderwood, (left) is unbeaten at flyweight following a spell in the lower weight division

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood will aim to stretch her unbeaten record at flyweight to three bouts after being announced on the card for UFC 233.

The 31-year-old from Ayrshire will meet Brazilian Ariane Lipski in Anaheim, California, on 26 January.

Following a stint at strawweight, Calderwood moved back up a division and beat Kalindra Faria by first-round submission in August.

Calderwood, 4-3 overall at UFC level, is ranked 12th in the flyweight class.

Lipski, 24, will be making her UFC debut, with the former KSW champion boasting an 11-3 MMA record.