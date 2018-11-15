Nad Narimani v Anderson dos Santos: British fighter eyes second win in UFC

Nad Narimani won his UFC debut against Khalid Taha in Germany in July

Nad Narimani may be preparing for a third opponent in as many weeks, but the British fighter's game plan will remain the same at UFC Fight Night 140.

The featherweight takes on Brazilian Anderson dos Santos in Argentina on Saturday, after Enrique Barzola and then Sergio Giglio withdrew.

Narimani hopes to put himself in the picture for next year's London card by continuing his winning start in UFC.

"I'm always confident of getting the win, always fully prepared," he said.

"I'm one of the hardest workers wherever I go, always pushing the pace and having extra sessions. I've never been stopped - one of these characters, you'll have to almost kill me to put me away."

Dos Santos moves up from bantamweight to take the bout, just two weeks after his last fight in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"I see what each opponent does and what their patterns are, but I don't overly work to a game plan for one person," Narimani told BBC Sport from Buenos Aires.

"I prepare in all areas and make sure I am ready, make sure I am working on my own stuff and go and implement what I want to do."

Saturday will be Narimani's second appearance at mixed martial arts' top table having made his UFC bow in July, taking a unanimous decision over Germany's Khalid Taha, after a proposed debut fight in March was cancelled.

It meant the former Cage Warriors champion had not fought in more than a year, but with a period of inactivity now well behind him the 31-year-old Bristol fighter is feeling relaxed.

Narimani makes his first visit to South America on the back of more than a month preparing in California, where the father-of-two was joined by his family for the last leg of a 12-week training camp.

"It's nice to be in the UFC, getting fights as regularly as possible and staying nice and active," he added.

"I want to carry on plugging away, get myself through the rankings and, as far as timescales, I see the London card in March as the perfect timing after Christmas to get straight back in there."