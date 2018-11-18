UFC 140: Britain's Nad Narimani beats Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision

Nad Narimani beat Khalid Taha on his UFC debut in Germany in July

British featherweight fighter Nad Narimani beat Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 140 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Brazilian UFC debutant Dos Santos had stepped in at short notice after Enrique Barzola and then Sergio Giglio withdrew.

Narimani, 31, has won his opening two UFC fights.

"Dos Santos had some moments, but I feel that I controlled the fight for the most part," said Narimani.

"I landed the better shots and got a few takedowns and controlled him on the floor. I'm happy with the win."

Narimani made his UFC bow in July, winning by unanimous decision over Germany's Khalid Taha, after a proposed debut fight in March was cancelled.

He is now hoping to fight on the card at the London event in March 2019.

"For now, I don't have an opponent in mind, no-one specially, but I would like to be fighting in London, in March, or whenever is available," he said.

"I'm happy to fight whenever and whoever."

In the main event, Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio knocked out American Neil Magny in fourth round.