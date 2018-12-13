UFC 233 event in California postponed

UFC 233 didn't have a headline fight confirmed

UFC 233, due to be held in January, has been postponed with all bouts to be rescheduled for upcoming cards.

It was set to take place in Anaheim, California on Saturday, 26 January, meaning the first UFC numbered card of 2019 will be 234 on 10 February.

New Zealand's Robert Whittaker will top the bill against American Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne, Australia.

The UFC says its 2019 calendar will still feature 12 pay-per-view events, with 233 to be rescheduled.