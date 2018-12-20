Jon Jones tells Daniel Cormier: 'Fight me one more time and prove you're the champ'

Jon Jones beat Daniel Cormier in July 2017, before the bout was recorded as a no contest

Jon Jones has told Daniel Cormier to fight him for a third time to "prove you're the champ", and says he will donate $100,000 to charity if he does.

The American was stripped of his light-heavyweight title after testing positive for a banned substance before their bout at UFC 214 on 28 July, 2017.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) found Jones, whose knockout of Cormier was recorded as a no contest, "was not intentionally cheating".

Jones called Cormier a "freaking joke".

Cormier, who wants to retire on his 40th birthday on 20 March next year, currently holds the light-heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

However, he will vacate the light-heavyweight crown when Jones faces Alexander Gustafsson for the title at UFC 232 on 29 December.

"Fight me one more time and prove you're actually the champ, champ," Jones, who won the first bout between the two by unanimous decision in 2015, wrote on Twitterafter Cormier questioned his innocence.

"I'll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept.

"Conor McGregor was an actual double champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You're more than welcome to be my first title defence," he added.