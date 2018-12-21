Bellator 217: Karl Moore to fight Yannick Bahati in light-heavyweight contest

James Gallagher will fight Steven Graham in the main event at Bellator 217

Belfastman Karl Moore has been added to the undercard for the Bellator 217 fight night on 23 February in Dublin.

Moore will make his Bellator debut when he fights Yannick Bahati in a Light-heavyweight contest at the 3Arena.

Strabane bantamweight James Gallagher, who is aiming to recover from the first loss of his career, will headline the card when he faces Steven Graham.

The co-main event will be the all-Irish Lightweight match up between Peter Queally and Myles Price.

Queally, who is coached by Conor McGregor's trainer, John Kavanagh, is also making his Bellator debut after clinching his first knock-out victory when he beat David Khachatryan in his most recent fight last May.

Facing Queally is his former stablemate Price, who controversially trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his prepare for his UFC 229 showdown against McGregor in Las Vegas.

Gallagher tasted his first professional defeat in August when he was knocked-out by Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204 but the Straight Blast Gym fighter remains highly-rated with a 7-1 record.

Former Cage Warriors champion Moore suffered only the second loss of his career (8-2) in his most recent outing against Mauro Cerilli in March but faces Birmingham-based Bahati, who has lost his last three fights.