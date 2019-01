UFC schedule and results 2019

From the section

Henry Cejudo will defend his flyweight title against bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in Las Vegas on 19 January

January

19: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada - UFC Fight Night: Henry Cejudo v TJ Dillashaw (flyweight title fight); Paige VanZant v Rachael Ostovich (flyweight)

February

2: Arena CFO, Fortaleza, Brazil - UFC Fight Night: Raphael Assuncao v Marlon Moraes (bantamweight); Demian Maia v Lyman Good (welterweight)

10: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia - UFC 234: Robert Whittaker v Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight title fight); Israel Adesanya v Anderson Silva (middleweight)

17: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona - UFC Fight Night: TBA v TBD

23: 02 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - UFC Fight Night: TBA v TBD; Magomed Ankalaev v Darko Stosic

March

2: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada - UFC 235: TBA v TBD; Robbie Lawler v Ben Askren (welterweight)

16: 02 Arena, London - UFC Fight Night: TBA v TBD

Schedules are subject to late changes.

Further dates will appear here once confirmed.